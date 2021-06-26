Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montgomery City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Florence, Jonesburg, Bellflower, Buell, High Hill and Truxton. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH