Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER...SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTIES At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Upland, or 26 miles southeast of Kearney, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campbell. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH