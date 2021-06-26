Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hawk Point, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Troy and Moscow Mills around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Davis and Fountain N` Lakes. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 199. This also includes Cuivre River State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH