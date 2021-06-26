Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Boone County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedar Rapids, or 38 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Edward. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...65MPH