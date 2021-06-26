Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Ford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Ford County in southwestern Kansas Northern Clark County in southwestern Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Minneola, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bloom around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ft. Dodge and Dodge City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH