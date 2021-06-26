Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Mason, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Mason; Tazewell The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Tazewell County in central Illinois East central Mason County in central Illinois * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emden, or 11 miles northeast of Mason City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Emden around 725 PM CDT. Hartsburg around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Armington. This includes Interstate 155 between mile markers 3 and 16. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH