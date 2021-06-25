Cancel
Just In: Scientists Say Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Is Good For You (Insert Happy Dance)

By Leslie Morgan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing up, I can remember my mom being very picky about what we ate for breakfast. I know she is literally rolling over in her grave at this study. First of all, she would only let us get one box of cereal that we have to finish before we got to buy another one. And to make matters worse, she forbid us to get Count Chocula, (I guess Frankenberry and Booberry were ok) or Cookie Crisp because you don't eat chocolate for breakfast. We tried to argue that they both were cereals, but she wouldn't budge. We would just have to wait and eat them at our friend's house.

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

