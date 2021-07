Piquet Realty Founder and President. Skydiver, Ironman Triathlete, JiuJitsu Fighter and Race Car Driver on the weekends. Earlier in May, the New York Post reported that over 33,000 New Yorkers had exchanged their NY driver’s licenses for Florida ones. San Francisco’s Local 10 reported that over 80,000 people had moved out of the Bay Area — most making their way to the Sunshine State and Texas. Countless families are relocating to Florida as parents look to get their kids back in school full time. The plot twist? They want a private paradise where summers last all year long and their kids will have access to incredible education and future opportunities.