Texas State

Day 2 notes from the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 State Championships

By Gabe Brooks
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Golden, 2022 WR, Klein Cain -- committed to TCU -- Golden performed as dominantly as anybody during Friday's Division I pool play. We got to see large portions of two of Cain's three games and Golden made several highlight-reel plays. He showed consistent burst off the line with blow-by speed after getting on top of the cornerback. But where he really excelled was in contested situations, which showcased his concentration, competitiveness, strong-handedness, and functional athleticism, including his body control and adjustment skills. Golden entered the event as an 89 -- the highest three-star grade on 247Sports -- so he was already firmly on four-star watch.

