Undamaged neurons do not change their function after stroke, mice study shows

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study from UCLA neurologists challenges the idea that the brain recruits existing neurons to take over for those that are lost from stroke. It shows that in mice, undamaged neurons do not change their function after a stroke to compensate for damaged ones. A stroke occurs when the blood...

www.news-medical.net
Stroke Recovery#The Stroke#Living Brain#Mice#Nature Communications
