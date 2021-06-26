Drew Barrymore summons a rainbow at Hamptons ‘Pride prom’

David Crosby wanted to offer Drew Barrymore a "safe place" when she battled addiction. The 'Charlie's Angels' star recently revealed she went to live with the Byrds star and his wife Jan when she was 14 following a stint in rehab and now the 79-year-old musician has explained how he came to invite the actress - who was legally emancipated from her parents - to his home and admitted he hoped he was a "good influence" on her.