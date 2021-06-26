Variety Power of Pride Honorees on Why LGBTQ Visibility Is Needed - and Why It Can Be Dangerous

Why a rainbow crosswalk? Why, something to segregate you from everyone else? Why do you feel you are different and deserve special treatment? Why do you need a symbol of Inclusion or empowerment, or affirmation? Do you feel it will help you overcome fear and self doubt? I’m here to tell you, the answer is “NO!” Will a symbol help reduce the suicide rate of the LGBTQ+ community? I’d say that answer is NO! Do you really believe that a symbol, that mimics God’s rainbow, that was made by a person is the thing you want to hold on to for inclusion, empowerment, and affirmation? Do you really think that a symbol will ease your fear and self doubt? Please give that some serious thought.