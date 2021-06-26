Cancel
Variety Power of Pride Honorees on Why LGBTQ Visibility Is Needed - and Why It Can Be Dangerous

By Antonio Ferme
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Variety‘s Power of Pride Conversations presented by iHeart Media, two profound discussions touched upon the importance of LGBTQ representation in the media. Senior film writer Matt Donnelly hosted the first panel discussion with actors profiled in Variety’s annual pride issue, including Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant”), Ariana Debose (“The Prom”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Michael D. Cohen (“Henry Danger”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

