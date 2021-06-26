Nolan Cain Added to Aggies’ Coaching Staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball has named former LSU player and assistant coach Nolan Cain to the staff, Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Friday. “Nolan is quite simply one of the premier coaches and recruiters in college baseball,” Coach Schlossnagle said. “His success at LSU on the recruiting trail speaks volumes and for itself. At the same time, he is an outstanding coach and teacher of the game at a variety of positions. We are excited to have him and his beautiful family in Aggieland.”