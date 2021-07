Mum’s the word. Tori Roloff has chosen not to stoop to mom-shamers’ levels with Instagram clapbacks. “It doesn’t bother me as much when they talk about us,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 17, of herself and husband Zach Roloff. “But when people talk about our kids, that’s where I kind of go into this whole separate realm of like, ‘This is not OK with me.’ But it’s also not helpful to feed into it. I know what’s right and good. So we just have to, like, continue with that in our own household and stay grounded.”