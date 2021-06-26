Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox honor Pedroia, will induct him to team HOF in 2022

By Jason Wilson
theScore
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox paid tribute to longtime star second baseman Dustin Pedroia before Friday night's game against the visiting New York Yankees and bestowed the ultimate honor. The club announced it will induct Pedroia to the team's Hall of Fame in 2022, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Red...

www.thescore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Alex Cora
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Dustin Pedroia
Person
Luis Tiant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hof#Hof#The Boston Red Sox#Hall Of Fame#Mlb Com#Nesn#The Boston Globe#The Red Sox#Masslive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Dustin Pedroia, Nick Pivetta, Jack Leiter

Sure, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is not at the level it was in the early 2000s, but this series has all the drama from back in the day. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic) It was Dustin Pedroia Day yesterday at Fenway but the Hall of Fame discussion for the second baseman is a very difficult discussion for many Red Sox fans. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Red Sox honor Dustin Pedroia with pregame ceremony at Fenway Park (Photos)

Before their series opener against the Yankees on Friday night, the Red Sox honored long-time second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Pedroia played for Boston from 2006-2019, before announcing his retirement earlier this year. Pedroia was a part of three Red Sox championship teams, playing a starring role on two of them....
MLBlindyssports.com

Boston Red Sox

June 28 Fresh off a sweep of their rival that vaulted them back into first place in their division, the Boston Red Sox are riding high as they get set to welcome the slumping Kansas City Royals for a four-game series beginning Monday. FULL STORY. June 27 Gerrit Cole looks...
MLBBlue Springs Examiner

Royals-Red Sox Monday glance

Kansas City Royals (33-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (47-31, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 64 strikeouts). FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -154, Royals +133;...
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Chris Sale Appreciates Most About This ‘Sandpaper’ Red Sox Team

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He hasn’t yet contributed to their on-field success, but Chris Sale remains in awe of what his Boston Red Sox teammates have done this season. Sale on Thursday spoke to reporters, mostly about his recovery from Tommy John surgery...
MLBNew York Post

Red Sox revel in owning the Yankees

A second three-game sweep of the Yankees this month has the Red Sox back in first place in the AL East. Boston manager Alex Cora called his team’s weekend trouncing of the Yanks “all around probably the best series we’ve played the whole season,” featuring three home runs against Gerrit Cole in Sunday’s 9-2 win at Fenway.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox 7, RoyaLLLLLLLs 6

You can’t say they didn’t have chances. I’m not even really sure to begin with this one. The Royals had three different leads and still lost. Mike Matheny’s genius idea of moving the terrible Jorge Soler up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup blew up in his face. Brad Keller made his case for the worst pitcher in baseball. Let’s get to it. Whit Merrifield, who I continue to believe should have the green light to hit everybody else in the clubhouse with a bat to take out the frustration of being wasted on so many terrible teams, continues to absolutely rake. He’s gone from .247 to .287 in the last 30 days, proving those “is he starting to regress?” talks we had in May premature. He snuck a leadoff homer inside the Pesky Pole to open the night, giving Brad Keller a 1-0 lead. But Brad Keller did not keep that lead. Instead, he let the first five Red Sox to bat in the inning reach on a hit by pitch and four singles. Somehow, only two runs scored because of a TOOTBLAN and a double play. 2-1, Red.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Which Team Was Brady Talking About? // Red Sox Bullpen // The Stack – 6/29 (Hour 4)

(00:00) Which unnamed team was Tom Brady referring to during his episode of “The Shop”? Also, Doomsday bunkers and cheating death. (16:20) The Red Sox rally to beat the Royals, 6-5. Garrett Richards dunked his arm in ice to cool down between innings. Also, the Red Sox bullpen and how does it stack compared to other teams?
MLBRoyals Review

Game Thread: Royals at Red Sox

You know who everyone wants to play when they are struggling to score runs? The third best hitting team (in terms of OPS) in the majors. Tonight is game 1 of a four game series for the Royals in Boston where they face the surging and AL East leading Red Sox. The Red Sox are feeling good about themselves after a sweep of their rivals, the Yankees over the weekend.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Red Sox beat Royals Tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6. The Red Sox had four homers in each of their previous two games but won their fifth straight despite not going deep once Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City’s skid continued with its seventh loss in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy