Red Sox honor Pedroia, will induct him to team HOF in 2022

You can’t say they didn’t have chances. I’m not even really sure to begin with this one. The Royals had three different leads and still lost. Mike Matheny’s genius idea of moving the terrible Jorge Soler up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup blew up in his face. Brad Keller made his case for the worst pitcher in baseball. Let’s get to it. Whit Merrifield, who I continue to believe should have the green light to hit everybody else in the clubhouse with a bat to take out the frustration of being wasted on so many terrible teams, continues to absolutely rake. He’s gone from .247 to .287 in the last 30 days, proving those “is he starting to regress?” talks we had in May premature. He snuck a leadoff homer inside the Pesky Pole to open the night, giving Brad Keller a 1-0 lead. But Brad Keller did not keep that lead. Instead, he let the first five Red Sox to bat in the inning reach on a hit by pitch and four singles. Somehow, only two runs scored because of a TOOTBLAN and a double play. 2-1, Red.