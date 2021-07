Last night was a mirage, a fantasy. It never happened and the Phillies began this series by putting a hurt on the Bos— Ok, no, last night really did happen, but instead of rolling over and playing dead, the Phillies used a huge 8th inning to shellack the Red Sox bullpen and take a game that got uncomfortable at the end, but still ended in victory. It was much needed as the look to grab a .500 record before the All-Star break.