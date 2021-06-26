Cancel
Kelly Clarkson, 'GH,' 'Jeopardy!' win big at Daytime Emmys

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ57J_0afczYdx00
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" won a Daytime Emmy on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show won the statuette for Best Entertainment Talk Show at the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony at ATI Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Friday.

Clarkson also scored the prize for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Co-stars Maurice Benard and Max Gail were named Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for their respective performances in General Hospital, which won for Best Drama.

The soap picked up the trophy for Best Directing Team for a Drama, as well.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was voted Best Actress in a Drama for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Marla Adams won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her work in The Young and the Restless, which also earned the award for Best Writing.

Days of Our Lives cast member Victoria Konefal went home with the Daytime Emmy for Best Younger Performer and Cady McClain won the the award for Guest Performer in a Drama for her appearances on the show.

Ina Garten earned the Best Culinary Host honor for Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro and the Best Morning Show trophy went to CBS Sunday Morning.

The People's Court was voted Best Legal/Courtroom Program and the late Larry King was recognized as Best Informative Talk Show Host for Larry King Now.

Jeopardy! won for Best Game Show and the Best Game Show Host accolade went to the late Alex Trebek.

The prize presentation aired on CBS and Paramount+, with The Talk panelist Sheryl Underwood hosting the event for the fifth time.

