July 2021 New Music Releases
After months of waiting for summer's arrival, consistent warmth is here and the releases for the month of July are sure to keep the temperature rising. In June, there were efforts from Atlanta's well-known rap trio Migos, who delivered their highly anticipated Culture III album and were neck and neck for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with former 2020 XXL Freshman Polo G, who dropped his third LP, Hall of Fame, the same day on June 11. A project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk called The Voice of the Heroes arrived earlier this month as well.mymajic933.com