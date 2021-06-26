Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

6/25 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Reigns’ victory celebration, Crews vs. E in MITB qualifier, Cesaro & Belair vs. Rollins & Bayley, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 15 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee. Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton. Backstage Correspondent: Megan Morant. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest a co-host to...

www.pwtorch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Bayley
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mitb#Cesaro Belair#Rollins Bayley#Wwe Smackdown Tv#Yuengling Center#Fox Broadcast Network#Nation Of Domination#Bayley Seth Rollins#Bank#Cesaro Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

Edge Returns, Money in the Bank Qualifiers and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

No matter how good Friday's episode of SmackDown was going to be, the episode was always going to have a feeling of sadness following the 13 releases we learned about earlier in the day. Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert on Fightful detailed the departures. Nobody from the blue brand...
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.26.21 – Seth Rollins Reacts to Reigns/Edge at MITB, Big E Asks McAfee About Wrestling Again, and More!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Pat McAfee. Awesome! I mean, I love Heyman and he kills it, but I am curious how McAfee will do in this role. There is a drone flying around in the Dome to give us a new camera shot. Pat and Kayla talk about how they are nearing the end of The ThunderDome experience. McAfee is excited to be in front of fans as he “was birthed in The ThunderDome era.”
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE: Is Jimmy Uso going to turn heel at Money in the Bank?

Last week’s edition of Smackdown opened up with a backstage segment, featuring Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. During the aforementioned segment, Jimmy makes it clear that his brother Jey no longer wants to be involved with their ongoing family drama. If you thought Reigns reacted to this bit of news...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Looks like we’re getting Bayley vs. Bianca Belair…..again

After Bianca Belair defeated longtime nemesis Bayley to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship inside Hell in a Cell, you would think that both would move on to new opponents. Unfortunately, they work for WWE, where feuds are seemingly required to last at least a month longer than they need to.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Comments On WWE Returning With Live Fans, Feuding With Bayley

During a recent interview with Metro UK, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair commented on feuding with Bayley, fans returning to WWE live events, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her expectations for her SummerSlam opponent: “I don’t know, it seems like me...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/3 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Owens calls Heyman on the phone, Vega says MITB win is on the horizon, more

This week’s guest: Bayley, Zelina Vega, and Kevin Owens. – No Paul Heyman again this week, as Pat McAfee joined Kayla Braxton to host this week’s edition of Talking Smack. Pat and Kayla bantered a bit and touted the return of live audiences. McAfee gave props to the ThunderDome. Kayla then brought things back to talking about the Money in the Bank PPV and the angle with Edge on Smackdown and the absence of Roman Reigns from the show. They spent several minutes on the Edge/Jimmy Uso confrontation and Kayla dumped on Roman for talking about family all the time, but not helping his cousin this week.
WWEComicBook

WWE Makes Roman Reigns vs Edge Official for Money in the Bank

Last night's episode of SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns' getting more than he bargained for after he and Paul Heyman went on about the lack of competition. They had a big announcement planned, but they were interrupted by a returning Edge, who hit the ring with fury and sent Reigns reeling. Jimmy Uso then interrupted and tried to help his cousin, but Edge got the better of him too, though Reigns did escape more punishment with a chair. After the segment, many assumed this would be the match-up we're getting at Money in the Bank, and now that is officially the case, and we even have a new poster for it.
MLSPosted by
TheStreet

C4® Energy Announces Endorsement Deals With WWE Superstars Roman Reigns®, Bianca Belair™, Montez Ford® & Mandy Rose™

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health & wellness and the maker of C4® Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand, 1 today announced WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Montez Ford as the newest members of their expanding roster of athletes.
WWEourcommunitynow.com

WWE Money In The Bank: Bayley to Face Bianca Belair in 'I Quit' Match; Check Updated Card

It looks like the feud between Bayley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will reach its climax at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view event as the duo are set to face each other in an “I Quit” match. Bayley made an expected appearance during Friday night’s SmackDown episode and the American wrestler was more than happy to talk about her last week’s win over Belair. In the previous week’s episode of SmackDown, Bayley had teamed up with Seth Rollins for a tag team match against Belair and Cesaro. And much to viewers’ expectations, Bayley and Rollins won the fight.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New plans on the way for Roman Reigns

The latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw big surprises for the WWE Universe. In the final segment of the blue brand, WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his faithful ally Paul Heyman took to the ring to celebrate the Hell in A Cell Match victory of the previous week against Rey Mysterio and Mad Genius immediately provoked saying that now there was no one to challenge the champion.
WWEWWE

Cesaro faces off with Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The ongoing rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cesaro is about to get a whole new chapter when the two Superstars clash tonight in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The SmackDown Savior finally redeemed himself when he scored a victory over The Swiss Superman at WWE Hell in a Cell. When WWE Hall of Famer Edge was named as Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ challenger at WWE Money in the Bank, however, Rollins was left perplexed. Imagine the metaphorical vertigo that could ensue when he once again goes one-on-one in a high-stakes matchup against The King of Swing? Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary (07.09.21)

(If you're following along live, please make sure to refresh the page once or twice every so often in order to get the latest updates.) Hey, guys. Kevin here. I'm running behind so let's get things started and I'll try to play catch-up as we go along? Cool? Cool. Let's do this.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Report: Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is at WWE SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jimmy Uso is backstage at WWE SmackDown. It is unknown if he'll appear on the show. Jimmy was arrested for DUI on Monday after being pulled over in Pensacola, FL for going 50 MPH in a 35.

Comments / 0

Community Policy