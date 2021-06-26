6/25 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Reigns’ victory celebration, Crews vs. E in MITB qualifier, Cesaro & Belair vs. Rollins & Bayley, more

Last night's episode of SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns' getting more than he bargained for after he and Paul Heyman went on about the lack of competition. They had a big announcement planned, but they were interrupted by a returning Edge, who hit the ring with fury and sent Reigns reeling. Jimmy Uso then interrupted and tried to help his cousin, but Edge got the better of him too, though Reigns did escape more punishment with a chair. After the segment, many assumed this would be the match-up we're getting at Money in the Bank, and now that is officially the case, and we even have a new poster for it.