The University of Michigan received its first commitment from the Class of 2022 today when top-ranked 195 lber Rylan Rogers (Coeur d'Alene, ID) verballed via video on the True Wrestling Rokfin page. In addition to Rogers' weight class ranking by MatScouts, the site has also deemed him the fifth-best recruit in the Class of 2022. According to the site's School List article, Rogers also had NC State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, and Penn State among his final choices.