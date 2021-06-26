Cancel
Michigan State

'Never give up hope': Michigan man released from prison after 16 years, dismissed of 3 murder convictions

13 ON YOUR SIDE
 15 days ago
IONIA, Mich. — It was an emotional day in Ionia, Friday, as friends, family, and law officials welcomed home Corey McCall, a man who had been incarcerated since 2005. The 39-year-old from Benton Harbor, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Michigan Reformatory. But after 16 years, his convictions of murder were dismissed and he was released from the facility.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

