'Never give up hope': Michigan man released from prison after 16 years, dismissed of 3 murder convictions
IONIA, Mich. — It was an emotional day in Ionia, Friday, as friends, family, and law officials welcomed home Corey McCall, a man who had been incarcerated since 2005. The 39-year-old from Benton Harbor, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Michigan Reformatory. But after 16 years, his convictions of murder were dismissed and he was released from the facility.www.wzzm13.com