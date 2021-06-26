'Never give up hope': Michigan man released from prison after 16 years, dismissed of 3 murder convictions

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The placement of a new police squad has led to multiple arrests in Benton Harbor, Michigan State Police says. In hopes of quelling the city’s substantial crime rates, the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS), a unit of the MSP, was placed in Benton Harbor in April. Over the course of a few months, the unit has worked to reduce crime and build positive relationships between the Benton Harbor community and police, they report.