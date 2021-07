MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion City Council has approved the name of the new YMCA, that has been open since January. From the project’s conception through Marion’s Imagine8 process, a full partnership was formed for the building between the YMCA and the City of Marion. Marion contributed $7.3M towards the new facility in order to help provide the community with a much-needed recreation and community facility in a more cost-effective way.