Seaside Heights, NJ

Unique! There’s A Brand New Hand Rolled Ice Cream Shop In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 15 days ago
My Friday was awesome... I need a drink! I kicked off the morning on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with Lou & Shannon. It's always a treat getting to work with the Jersey Shore Morning Show. We literally sit on the boardwalk, talk on the radio, and laugh with listeners who stop by. You can't beat it! After wrapping things up on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I made my way to another legendary Jersey Shore boardwalk, the Seaside Heights boardwalk. I had the great pleasure of broadcasting LIVE with Bud Light at Beachcomer Bar & Grill. We were giving away tickets to Bud Light Beach in Atlantic City, which is the biggest Jersey Shore summer party! The setup at Beachcomer was sweet and I'm truly thankful I get to do what I love at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots.

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Brielle, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Booze Included! The Jersey Shore’s Best Water Taxi Is Docked In Brielle, New Jersey

What do you do when you don't want to wait in line at your favorite Jersey Shore bars?? You plan a booze cruise with your best friends!. Rather than deal with the 4th of July holiday crowd, 25 Jersey Shore locals, including myself, reserved a water taxi for the Saturday before the 4th of July. We had a tremendous night and I can easily say the Jersey Shore's best water taxi is docked in Brielle, New Jersey.
RestaurantsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

This New Frozen Custard Spot Is Not On The Jersey Shore Boardwalk

For whatever reason, the summer gives everyone license to be a little more indulging when it comes to eating. I don’t know what it is. Maybe it’s the endorphins that kick in as the warm weather heats up. Food and drink are always a good compliment to a gathering with friends and family. Human interaction also heals the soul. This summer especially, we all need to be together again. Not to say, the pandemic didn’t add on a few extra pounds to (our) my weight, ok it did.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Photographer Captures Stunning Lightning Strikes In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Before showing you these incredible photos, I gotta give a special shoutout to Chris Spiegel. Chris is a local photographer who is incredibly talented and he's the reason for this awesome post! Make sure to check out Blur Revision Media Design - High-Quality photo prints, canvas prints, and panoramic prints of all sizes available for purchase. Blur Revision Media Design is available for hire for personal photoshoots, promotional shoots, live music shoots, events, and long-term/ongoing projects. Contact Chris on Facebook or Instagram today!
BusinessPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

16 Boardwalk Foods That Keep South Jersey Coming Back for More

We asked you to tell us your all-time favorite boardwalk foods. Here's what you said!. It's possible we expected one boardwalk food to rise above all others when it came to your answers. But with multiple boardwalks at the Jersey shore and so many options when it comes to food, we should have known you're tastes would run the gambit.
LifestylePosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Summer At The Jersey Shore Brings A Change In The Routine

Summer is such a strange time of year because it’s different for many people. Take for example anyone associated with schools from teachers to parents whose daily routine has changed dramatically. Many teachers have the summer off (badly needed after a year of virtual/hybrid instruction) so this is an extended vacation but there are plenty of others who work a second job from servers at local restaurants, lifeguards and beach attendants to painting houses and everything in between. For parents who don’t work it’s trying to find something to do for their school-age children for ten weeks and if they do work then it’s even a greater challenge. It’s not easy.

