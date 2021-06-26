Cancel
Central Notes: Cavs’ Lottery Pick, Buford, Diallo, Carlisle

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers will not just limit their interview and workout list for the No. 3 pick to USC’s Evan Mobley, the G League Ignite’s Jalen Green and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Those players are widely considered the next three prospects beyond Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, who is only expected to visit the Pistons, who hold the top pick. Duke’s Jalen Johnson, who is ranked No. 9 by ESPN, was scheduled to meet with the Cavs on Friday. The Cavs are also expected to look at the G League Ignite’s Jonathan Kuminga (rated No. 5) and Florida State’s Scottie Barnes (No. 6). The latter met with Cleveland’s brass on Thursday, Fedor adds.

