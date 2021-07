Skyler Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 160-pound defensive back from Menlo Park, California. Thomas is not a 2022 verbal commit, he is actually a 2021 signee and will be eligible to play this fall. Skyler Thomas knew he was good enough to play in the Pac-12 and despite a handful of scholarship offers he held out until he could take official visits and impress coaches. The patience paid off when Oregon State and Cal both offered him scholarships. Thomas announced his commitment to Oregon State on Twitter today, despite the late Cal offer.