Stucky seeking another term for Texas House District 64
State Rep. Lynn Stucky announced Thursday he is seeking re-election for Texas House District 64, which includes the Lake Cities. Below is his statement:. During my last three sessions, I have served you in Austin and fought to bring results on property tax reform, bolstering funding for public education, and deliver meaningful health care reforms. I have also fought to protect 2nd Amendment rights, ban an income tax in Texas, and strengthen border security.starlocalmedia.com