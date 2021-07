Check out this hunk! Fargo is a 6-year old American Bulldog mix with a zest for life. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Fargo will make some lucky adopter a great family dog. He is fully house-trained and loves to romp around outside before coming in for a snuggle — he will happily jump right into your lap. Fargo is great with kids, other dogs, and all sorts of people. He did great free-roaming at his previous residence, but had no problems being crated if needed. He is excellent with commands, and loved to be off leash at the family’s property up north. This handsome guy is full of love and just the biggest sweetheart you will ever meet.