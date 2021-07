MISSOULA — For Class of 2022 guard Isaiah Kerr, his first Division I offer was all he needed to verbally commit. The 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California, was on the radar of the Montana Grizzlies coaching staff as early as his sophomore year. Just a few days ago on Friday, a few months before Kerr starts his senior season, he verbally committed to the Griz.