Crews cleaning up after battling fire in De Pere area

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.
Wisconsin State|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Oshkosh Fire Chief awarded "Fire Chief of the Year"
Chief Michael Stanley of the City of Oshkosh Fire Department is named the Chief of the Year, presented by the 2021 Wisconsin State Fire Chief's Association. Stanley was presented the award on June 26 during the Fire Chief's conference at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Mason St. Bridge closed due to mechanical issues
The Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay is closed Wednesday morning.
Manitowoc County, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Man dies in Manitowoc County crash Monday
On Monday, July 5, at about 7:43 a.m. deputies and EMS personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 10 at Highway P/Homestead Road in the town of Manitowoc Rapids.
Appleton, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Appleton Police investigate false imprisonment case
Appleton Officers are investigating a false imprisonment incident that was reported in the early morning hours of July 5th, 2021.
Green Bay, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Fire over the Fox returns to Downtown Green Bay
Fire over the Fox drew hundreds to Downtown Green Bay this Sunday as folks celebrated Independence Day
Menomonee Falls, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Oconto Falls, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Green Bay, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Green Bay community members discuss what they want to see in the city's next police chief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission held its first listening session with members of the public to find out what qualities the community wants to see in the next police chief.
Howard, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Firework safety advice for this Fourth of July
Independence Day is coming up this weekend and fireworks are flying off the shelves after a year when many Fourth of July events were canceled during the pandemic.
Green Bay, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Four finalists named for next Green Bay Police Chief
Police & Fire commission names four finalists for Green Bay Police Chief.
Green Bay, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Green Bay to introduce Bird electric scooters to city streets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- If you need to get around town and don't feel like going on foot, there's a new option in Green Bay. Scooters become a road block for people with disabilities.
Fond Du Lac County, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Fond du Lac County authorities respond to six crashes Saturday
On Saturday June 26, 2021, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous vehicle crashes throughout the day on Interstate 41.
Brown County, WI|Posted byNBC 26 WGBA
Brown County searching for missing endangered teen girl
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Marquita R. Smith