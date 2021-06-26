Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Black settler

crossroadstoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council voted Friday to change the name of Lake Shore Drive to the name of a Black man recognized as a key settler of the city. In a compromise, aldermen voted to rename one of the city’s iconic roads to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s. He died in 1818. Chicago was incorporated as a town in 1833 and as a city four years later.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Lake Michigan#Lake Shore Drive#Ap#City Council#South Side#Latino#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy