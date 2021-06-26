7News First Alert Weather: Keep an eye on the radar as storms increase in coverage throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, a ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place from a Chickasha-Crowell line and northwest with a ‘Slight Risk’ in place for Beckham County. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible throughout the late evening hours with the main threats including large hail and damaging wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.