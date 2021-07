Are you ready to rock out with Rocket (real name 89P13) and help Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy escape from The Collector’s Fortress owned by Taneleer Tivan? Do you love the feeling of your stomach in your throat as you freefall through the darkness? Then head over to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park and hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!. The action-packed thrill ride is sure to get your blood pumping and your heart racing.