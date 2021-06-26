Cancel
Are Todd Rundgren, Belinda Carlisle Skipping the HOF Induction?

By Corey Irwin
Ultimate Classic Rock
 15 days ago
As the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony draws closer, it appears that two of this year’s honorees may not be in attendance. Both Todd Rundgren and Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the Go-Go’s, have booked performances on Oct. 30, the night of the ceremony. Carlisle’s gig is set to take place in Sheffield, England, and while Rundgren’s date is a little closer to home, his planned Cincinnati concert is still a four hour drive from the Cleveland venue where the induction ceremony will take place.

