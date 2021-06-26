Are Todd Rundgren, Belinda Carlisle Skipping the HOF Induction?

Bob Weir is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, bringing a splash of the jam world to the popular social media platform. “Here’s the deal, my kids have been on me to do a TikTok clip, and so I’m going to have to try my hand at it,” the Dead & Co. guitarist says in his first upload. “I gotta see what this is all about anyway.” — Weir promises his followers plenty of “music and tips on how to get to most out of life.”