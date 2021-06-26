Troup Chamber honors community members at annual awards dinner

UPDATE: June 28, 2021

It has been brought to our attention that Barbara McElroy was a co-recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award along with her husband, Joe.

Service was ingrained in Barbara as she watched her parents serve in the Methodist church and her father participate on the school board.

Barbara served at Troup elementary, working with children with special needs, and Troup Middle School, teaching language arts. She co-chaired the Accelerated Schools Project with Kitty Badger at the Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin, making Troup Middle School a leader in education. Barbara also founded the Tiger Learning Center to provide assistance to all learners.

This duo, Barbara and Joe McElroy, have brought many blessings to both the school and community.

The Troup Chamber of Commerce recognized city, school and community members who have demonstrated their dedication and leadership and contributed to Troup community.

The Troup ISD Lifetime Achievement awards went to Joe Paul McElroy and James and Nadine Branham.

The offspring of two past recipients, McElroy was awarded the 2020 Lifetime Achievement award. He was chosen for his consistent support of youth and community events. He was also selected for his involvements in many community organizations including the Troup ISD school board. During his time on the board, he worked on strategic planning to build the framework for the school’s future, inviting Joe Randolph of Texas Scholars to present Texas’ needs in the form of an educated workforce. His efforts were noted as having made Troup ISD one of the most sought after places for the education of children and the board, during his tenure, was selected as Region VII Board of the Year.

McElroy was described as having a servant’s heart whose favorite phrase when something needs doing is, “Make Haste.”

James and Nadine Branham were the 2021 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award. James taught government and history before become junior high and later elementary principal. Nadine began her career teaching second grade before instructing fifth-grade students primarily in science, social studies and health. Both Branhams expected the best their students could produce and over the years have taught multiple generations of the same family.

Son Alan recalled a time when his grades from A&M arrived in themail and he handed the letter to his dad. After seeing the low grade point average, his father told him, “If that’s the best you can do, that’s all we can expect.” Apparently those words had a motivational effect as Alan was on the Dean’s List shortly afterwards.

Although the Branhams have retired from TISD, they are active members of First Methodist Church and continue to volunteer in the community.

The late John Phillips was honored as the 2020 Municipal Employee of the Year. He served as the city’s public works director, beginning his employment with Troup in April 2008 as a water and wastewater operator. He was named Public Works Director on December 28, 2010 and served the city until his death in November 2020. He was recognized for his management of both finances and staff. Accepting the award in his memory was his wife, Kathy Phillips.

The late Stuart Bird was named the 2021 Joe Layne Family Community Builder. Sharon Bird accepted the award on his behalf. Bird’s educational career spanned 47 years and began in the band hall. After serving as band director, Bird also became superintendent and interim superintendent in several school districts. He also served on the Troup Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for several years and was elected board president in 2019. Bird and his wife even opened their home for the Membership Appreciation Fish Fry.

The legacy of both Phillips and Bird live on in the community through their contributions and the people whose lives they touched.

Others honorees included:

• Gene Cottle, 2021 Municipal Employee of the Year;

• Jason Jones, 2020 Police Officer of the Year;

• Eboni Taylor, 2021 Police Officer of the Year;

• Steve Voigt, 2020 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year;

• Michael Gilliam, 2021 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year;

• Barbara Barton, 2020 Citizen of the Year;

• Cory Melton, 2021 Citizen of the Year;

• Austin Bank, 2020 Business of the Year;

• Troup Auto Service, 2021 Business of the Year;

• Eleanor Caeron and Julietta Jarvis, 2020 Joe Layne Family Community Builder;

• Mandy Lovelady, 2020 District Teacher of the Year;

• Samantha Weeks, 2021 District Teacher of the Year;

• Charitie Wright, 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year;

• Cherish Hultberg, 2021 Elementary Teacher of the Year;

• Janna Lacy, 2020 High School Teacher of the Year;

• Paulette Mayo, 2021 Middle School Teacher of the Year;

• Amanda Griffin, 2020 Paraprofessional of the Year; and

• Shana Laska, 2021 Paraprofessional of the Year.

“The Troup Chamber of Commerce was so excited to be able to come together again in person to honor our community leaders, volunteers and educators. There was a great turnout,” said Suzanne Loudamy, Executive Director of the Troup Chamber of Commerce. “It was doubly honoring to be able to award both the 2020 and the 2021 award recipients.”