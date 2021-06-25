Joyce Ann Blocker Waytaszik, of Metter and widow of Edward Waytaszik, Jr., died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Joyce was born in Evans County and was a daughter of Barron Blocker and Lois Leggett Blocker and has lived in Metter for over fifty years. She was a member of Cedar Street Baptist Church where she was active in the Golden Agers Sunday School Class. She served as a Sunday School teacher for children for several years. Joyce worked as a Bailiff for Candler County for over thirty years before her retirement. She enjoyed working in her church and she enjoyed playing the piano and the guitar. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Waytaszik, Jr.