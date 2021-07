If I had a crystal ball and was able to tell you that Aaron Nola would register 11 strikeouts in a game prior to that game starting, but that’s all I told you, how would you feel about the Phillies’ chances in that game? Pretty good, right? Especially after his last start against the Mets, it would be a fairly safe assumption that with those two totals, Nola had figured something out that was causing his disappointing season and that those two starts would be the springboards to better starts ahead.