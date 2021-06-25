Cancel
Sumner County, TN

2021 All-Sumner County soccer team announced

By ZACH WOMBLE zwomble@mainstreetmediatn.com
theportlandsun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Preps is proud to announce its 2021 All-Sumner County soccer teams. The All-County teams are comprised of student-athletes across nine Sumner County High Schools. Player of the Year honors went to Station Camp senior Cade Maclean while teammates Ethan Schlegel (Midfield) and Jak Kemp (Newcomer) earned superlative honors. Offensive Player of the Year honors was given to Lucas Wolthers from Merrol Hyde. The Hawks also received Team of the Year honors while senior keeper Joshua Lynch earned Keeper of the Year. Merrol Hyde head coach Daniel Brooks earned Coach of the Year. Hendersonville’s Sam Pomeroy (Defender) and Peyton Sutton (Scholar-Athlete) also earn superlative honors.

