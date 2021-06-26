Employment Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Company for Allegedly Failing to Properly Pay Employees
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Granite Construction Company, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Granite Construction Company is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Case No. 21STCV19574. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.www.stamfordadvocate.com