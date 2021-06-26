Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

PSSC Labs announces the launch of new completely AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator to help companies maximize their AI & High Performance Computing (HPC) Solutions

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. PSSC Labs, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, today announced the launch of their AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator. RAID, which stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks, is a method of combining several hard drives into one unit. By determining the best RAID configuration this allows computer hardware solutions to be configured that offer fault tolerance and higher throughput levels than a single hard drive or group of independent hard drives. This is especially necessary for highly technical solutions like those needed for weather modeling such as those needed for hurricane predictions and other potential weather threats and forecasting. Other solutions that can benefit from RAID calculators are artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing, high throughput genomics and more.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calculators#Raid#Disk#Big Data#Prweb#Tb#Pssc Labs#Raid Calculator#Pssc Labs For#Hpc#Pssc Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

New Intel (INTC) XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is showcasing how the company is extending its lead in high performance computing (HPC) with a range of technology disclosures, partnerships and customer adoptions. IntelÂ® processors are the most widely deployed compute architecture in the world's supercomputers, enabling global medical discoveries and scientific breakthroughs. Intel is announcing advances in its Xeon processor for HPC and AI as well as innovations in memory, software, exascale-class storage, and networking technologies for a range of HPC use cases.
ComputersElectronic Engineering Times

Mythic Launches Second AI Chip

Mythic's second analog AI chip is optimized for different card sizes, but still aimed at computer vision workloads at the edge. Mythic, the startup building analog AI chips based on compute-in-memory technology using arrays of Flash transistors, has raised $70 million and launched a second, slightly smaller chip based on the original architecture.
SoftwareeSchool Online

AVER LAUNCHES ADVANCED 4K AI ALL-IN-ONE DISTANCE LEARNING COLLABORATION SOLUTION

FREMONT, CA – June 28, 2021: AVer Information Inc., the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, announced today the launch of the innovative VB130 All-In-One Distance Learning Collaboration Solution. Designed for the evolving K-12 distance learning classroom, the VB130 combines 4K video and selectable 120o or 90o Field of View with clear bult-in audio to give remote students a true in-class experience, while allowing in-class students and their teacher to hear audio from classmates at home.
California StatePosted by
TheStreet

Infinx Partners With Strategic Radiology's Group Purchasing Program To Offer An AI-Driven Prior Authorization Solution To Members

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare and Strategic Radiology, a physician-owned consortium of privately held, quality-focused radiology groups, are pleased to announce that Infinx's Prior Authorization Software (IPA) solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation is available within the Strategic Radiology Group Purchasing Program (SR-GPP).
SoftwareLight Reading

Nvidia flags AI+5G lab with Google (and Arm adds to Aerial)

As a way of introduction, Ronnie Vasishta, Nvidia's senior vice president of telecom, said enterprise edge computing was not a segment the GPU powerhouse had really engaged with, at least "until now." Vasishta was speaking in a press briefing towards the tail end of last week, under embargo until Mobile...
ComputersHPCwire

Inspur releases liquid cooled AI server with NVIDIA A100 GPUs at ISC High Performance Digital 2021

NF5488LA5, boasting high-efficiency liquid-cooling, ranks No.1 in 11 of the 16 tests in the closed data center division of the 2021 MLPerf™ Inference v1.0 Benchmark. SAN JOSE, Calif. – June 28, 2021 – Today at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital, the event for high performance computing, machine learning, and data analytics, Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solution provider, announces its new liquid cooling AI server, NF5488LA5. Designed with a liquid cold plate and a maximum capability of supporting eight high-speed and interconnected NVIDIA® A100 Tensor Core GPUs via NVSwitch, this new offering is ideal for customers who need a high-performance and energy-efficient AI server.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Raptor Maps Announces Madison Energy Investments as SaaS Launch Partner to Maximize Asset Performance

Solar software company powers leading C&I and small utility-scale solar developer, builder, owner, and operator. Raptor Maps, the leading software startup in C&I and utility-scale solar, announced Madison Energy Investments as its newest launch partner. The company’s latest software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering equips Madison Energy Investments with the digital tools needed to maximize the performance of its fast-growing Commercial and Industrial (C&I) portfolio.
Computersinvestorideas.com

Breaking AI Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) Evaluating Hybrid Frequency Solutions For Its Long-Range Radio System

Guided by rules of physics, the lower the frequency is, the greater distance it can travel, yet low frequencies are sensitive to other issues. VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) radio waves travel in LOS ("Line-of-Sight"), which defines their maximum communication range. High frequency (HF) radio communications can reach beyond line of sight by using the ionosphere to refract radio signals back to earth.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC And AI

At the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) Intel is showcasing how the company is extending its lead in high performance computing (HPC) with a range of technology disclosures, partnerships and customer adoptions. Intel® processors are the most widely deployed compute architecture in the world's supercomputers, enabling global medical discoveries and scientific breakthroughs. Intel is announcing advances in its Xeon processor for HPC and AI as well as innovations in memory, software, exascale-class storage, and networking technologies for a range of HPC use cases.
SoftwareHPCwire

Supermicro Boosts HPC, AI Performance with Servers Featuring New NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe GPUs

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2021 — Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, announces a wide range of Supermicro servers will support the latest NVIDIA technologies. Both 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processor-based servers will be available that incorporate the new NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe Tensor Core GPUs. With these new technologies, Supermicro systems will speed up HPC simulations and analytics applications. Moreover, AI applications, including training, inference, and recommendation engines, will run faster than previous generations of systems.
Softwareinvesting.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Makes Key Advancements with AI-on-5G Platform

On the first day of the Mobile World Congress event being held in Barcelona, NVIDIA NVDA made key announcements for the benefit of the 5G ecosystem and expansion of its AI-on-5G platform. NVIDIA announced that it is collaborating with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s GOOGL Google Cloud to build an AI-on-5G Innovation Lab...
SoftwareCIO

Enabling the convergence of AI, HPC and data analytics

The convergence of artificial intelligence, high performance computing and data analytics is being driven by a proliferation of advanced computing workflows that combine different techniques to solve complex problems. Here’s one example: AI and data analytics can augment traditional HPC workloads to speed scientific discovery and innovation. At the same...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

IBM Introduces AI Driven Automation Software

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) launched hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to accomplish 5G objectives, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs, and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers. IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation will help CSPs utilize AI-powered automation to quickly stand...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

GitHub Launches 'Copilot' — AI-Powered Code Completion Tool

GitHub on Tuesday launched a technical preview of a new AI-powered pair programming tool that aims to help software developers write better code across a variety of programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and Go. Copilot, as the code synthesizer is called, has been developed in collaboration with OpenAI,...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Artistic AI-Driven Apps

Tech giant Nvidia launched its latest app, NVIDIA Canvas, which employs AI to turn simplistic shapes and lines into stunning landscape shots. In addition, the app allows creators to build backgrounds and generate images that look highly realistic quickly. In doing so, NVIDIA Canvas enables creators to save time and focus on bigger ideas.
Softwareaithority.com

Dell Technologies Drives Convergence Of High Performance Computing, AI And Data Analytics With Omnia Open Source Software

Organizations can innovate faster with HPC on demand services and server acceleration options. Dell Technologies-developed open source Omnia software speeds and simplifies AI and compute-intensive workload deployment and management. HPC on demand services now offer pay-as-you-go resources for hybrid clouds with VMware infrastructure. Dell EMC PowerEdge servers add NVIDIA accelerator...
SoftwareZDNet

Intel touts focus on HPC and AI with Sapphire Rapids to offer high bandwidth memory

Intel has used its 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) appearance to showcase its high-performance computing (HPC) portfolio, which has received a few tweaks. "The Holy Grail of HPC is to have a balanced system where you don't run into roadblocks," Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of high-performance computing at Intel, told media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy