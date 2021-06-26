Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN NANCE...NORTHWESTERN YORK...NORTHERN HAMILTON...MERRICK AND WESTERN POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Clarks to near Phillips. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Central City around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Clarks, Marquette, Hampton and Silver Creek. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central, central and east central Nebraska.