Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Northwestern Webster County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Adams County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Kearney County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Upland, or 22 miles south of Kearney, moving southeast at 30 mph. This warning replaces the previous warning for Kearney and Franklin counties. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Upland around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Campbell. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

