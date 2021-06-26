Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Woodward and central Ellis Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 716 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Gage to near Arnett to 10 miles southeast of Higgins, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Locations impacted include Woodward, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Sharon, Harmon and Tangier.alerts.weather.gov