Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nemaha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN NEMAHA COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bern, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sabetha, Seneca, Bern, Oneida, Woodlawn and Baileyville.alerts.weather.gov