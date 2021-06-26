Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A BROKEN LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Eglin Air Force Base to 3 miles east of Niceville, and moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds 0F 30 TO 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crestview, Niceville and Valparaiso.