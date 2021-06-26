Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern McPherson County in central Kansas Reno County in south central Kansas Southern Rice County in central Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zenith, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Sylvia around 725 PM CDT. Plevna around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Sterling and Nickerson. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH