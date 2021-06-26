Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out -Abdullah

By Jonathan Landay
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QslLs_0afcpkvh00
Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah looks on during an interview with Reuters at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The head of Afghanistan’s peace council said on Friday that long-stalled talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned despite surging Taliban attacks, unless the insurgents themselves pull out.

“I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut by the Taliban,” Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Reuters in an interview. “We can’t say no to talks despite a lack of progress or in spite of what’s happening on the ground.”

Abdullah spoke after he and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House for talks on U.S. military and civilian aid, and issues stemming from the departure of the last U.S. troops nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion. read more

The former political rivals’ two-day visit, which included meetings with lawmakers from both parties and the Pentagon leadership, came at a time of surging violence across Afghanistan as government forces struggle to beat back Taliban advances.

Biden told Ghani and Abdullah that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future” and the “senseless violence has to stop.”

The fighting, however, has raised grave doubts about long-stalled U.S.-backed peace negotiations between the insurgents and a delegation that includes government officials that began in Doha under the Trump administration in 2020.

Abdullah said there was “perhaps more optimism” about a peace deal when the negotiations began because “the Taliban said things to different interlocutors that created optimism.”

Still, Abdullah said, the talks should not be abandoned.

“Eventually, the last man killed will not be a solution,” he said. “There has to be a peaceful settlement.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pentagon#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Pak's envoy, Ahmad Khan, warns of deploying militia

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Saturday warned that deployment of militias against Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. As per Geo News, on Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan -- whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 -- vowed to back...
Worlddallassun.com

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Afghan government officials have dismissed as propaganda claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. Dawn reported that Afghan officials described the assertion that the Taliban controlled most of...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban militants say progress made in talks with Afghans in Tehran

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Taliban militants say progress has been made in talks with a delegation of Afghan government representatives in Tehran on finding a political solution to the escalating violence in the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
POTUSUS News and World Report

AP Interview: Afghan Warlord Slams Govt, Quick US Goodbye

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful warlord in northern Afghanistan and a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban blames a fractious Afghan government and an “irresponsible” American departure for the insurgents' recent rapid territorial gains across the north. Ata Mohammad Noor, who is among those behind...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
POTUSThe Guardian

Taliban take key Iran-Afghanistan border crossing

The Taliban said on Friday they had captured a key border crossing with Iran, hours after Joe Biden issued a staunch defence of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The group has captured more than a third of the country’s 400 districts since the US accelerated its final pullout in early May. The insurgents now hold an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran hosts talks with Afghan, Taliban delegations as militants make advances

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran says it is hosting talks between an Afghan delegation and senior Taliban representatives. The talks on July 7 come as the militant group continues to push through northern areas of the war-torn country amid...
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon acknowledges ‘deteriorating security situation’ in Afghanistan

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson acknowledged Friday that there was a “deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal — despite President Biden downplaying the consequences. “What we have seen is a deteriorating security situation on the ground, no question about that, that the Taliban continues to take district...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Militia Commanders Rush to Aid Afghan Forces Against Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) - A prominent anti-Taliban commander with private militia will help Afghan forces in their fight against Taliban insurgents to claw back control over parts of western Afghanistan including a border crossing with Iran, local officials said on Friday. A key district in Herat province, home to tens of...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan women carry guns in streets, protest Taliban as country struggles

Women have taken up arms in heavily-contested regions of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make nationwide gains during the US military’s withdrawal. The US continued its drawdown of troops, keeping to President Biden’s promised deadline, which aims for a full withdrawal by Sept. 11 – a date he said Thursday would now be Aug. 31. However, Afghanistan has already struggled to stand on its own.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Iran Hosts High-Level Afghan Peace Talks as Fighting Surges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives — a previously unannounced meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts increasingly fall to the Taliban across the country. The high-level peace talks...

Comments / 2

Community Policy