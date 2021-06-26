Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

(Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets have been revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis, FDA said.

The latest update follows an extensive review of information and the discussion by CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Fda#Pfizer Inc Biontech#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Medical & Biotechwtvbam.com

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug gets FDA’s speedy review for asthma

(Reuters) – Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Thursday its experimental drug tezepelumab was granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma, with action expected in the first quarter next year. The medicine, developed along with U.S-based Amgen, showed in trials...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Sanofi, GSK get Indian approval for late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said on Thursday. France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK in May kicked off global trials to include more than 35,000 adults to test the...
IndustryJanesville Gazette

Pfizer plans to request FDA nod for COVID-19 booster in August

NEW YORK — Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection against the coronavirus. The company has received initial data from an early human study showing that...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Pfizer To Ask FDA To OK Third Shot; Also Developing Delta Booster

With data out of Israel showing a decrease in efficacy of its two-jab covid vaccine regimen, Pfizer says it plans in the next few weeks to request emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a third dose. The drugmaker is also developing an updated version of the vaccine to target the delta variant.
Worldrock947.com

Saudi Arabia approves Moderna’s COVID vaccine -state news agency

CAIRO – (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said. The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said. Saudi Arabia...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Independent

Covid -19: Pfizer and BioNTech seek approval for a vaccine booster

Within weeks, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to ask US and European regulators to approve a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine, after observing the erosion of the jab's efficacy six months after inoculation amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.While some scientists have questioned the need for booster shots, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the reported dip in the vaccine's effectiveness in Israel should be debated. Israel’s health ministry said vaccine effectiveness in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64 per cent in June."The Pfizer vaccine is highly active against the Delta...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

FDA, CDC say fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shot at this time

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Thursday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time. “We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed”, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement late on Thursday.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

As Delta Cases Surge, FDA Pressured to Fully Approve COVID Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. More and more experts are urging the FDA to grant full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it might jump-start the stalled national vaccination program and slow down the surge of the Delta variant infection.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
94.5 PST

Pfizer Sees Waning Immunity From Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy