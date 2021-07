The rollicking Red Sox face Shohei Ohtani The Pitcher tonight as they look to continue taking care of business out west behind All-Star Nathan Eovaldi (9:38 p.m., NESN). Unlike the man when he’s at the plate, Ohtani isn’t arguably the best in the league when he pitches. He’s merely very, very freakin’ good. He has a 3.60 ERA but strikes out batters at a truly ludicrous clip, whereas Eovaldi has a 3.41 ERA and strikes them out at an extremely healthy one. One of them leads all American League pitchers in fWAR, whereas one leads in home runs. I won’t give you hints as to who’s who. A real puzzler imho.