Islanders vs. Lightning score, result: Tampa Bay heads back to Stanley Cup Final with shutout win
The defending champs are going back to the Stanley Cup Final. It came down to one game, a decisive Game 7, and in the end, it was the Lightning skating away with a 1-0 win to advance to the 2021 NHL finale. This marks the second straight year they beat the Islanders in the penultimate series. They will now face the Canadiens in a best-of-seven series beginning Monday in Tampa. The winner gets Lord Stanley's Cup.www.sportingnews.com