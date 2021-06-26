Islanders vs. Lightning score, result: Tampa Bay heads back to Stanley Cup Final with shutout win

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions once again. Tampa Bay defeated the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning were just too much for the Canadiens to handle. Especially the aggressive play of the Lightning defensive unit. A big standout from that unit was Ryan McDonagh. You could have made the case for McDonagh winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, which went to Andrei Vasilevskiy, for the way he played for the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coming up with the big plays in the big moments.