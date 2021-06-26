Cancel
NHL

Islanders vs. Lightning score, result: Tampa Bay heads back to Stanley Cup Final with shutout win

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defending champs are going back to the Stanley Cup Final. It came down to one game, a decisive Game 7, and in the end, it was the Lightning skating away with a 1-0 win to advance to the 2021 NHL finale. This marks the second straight year they beat the Islanders in the penultimate series. They will now face the Canadiens in a best-of-seven series beginning Monday in Tampa. The winner gets Lord Stanley's Cup.

NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal once again underdogs in Cup final vs Tampa Bay Lightning

It’s been 28 years but the Montreal Canadiens are finally back in a Stanley Cup final after pulling off another massive upset against the Vegas Golden Knights and defying all the odds and the hockey analyst who didn’t even have them beating Toronto in the first round. The Canadiens somehow...
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Montreal Canadiens will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals from the Amalie Arena on Wednesday night. The Canadiens will look to bounce back after an embarrassing 5-1 loss in the opening game of the series. Montreal will be ready to go tonight after what happened at the end of game one, expect a close, contested game. Meanwhile, the Lightning will look to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Montreal for game three but will have to deal with the pesky Canadiens.
NHLSportsGrid

Stanley Cup Finals Preview: (3) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Series Line and Stanley Cup Futures. Odds to win Stanley Cup: Lightning -260|Canadiens +220. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and...
NHLPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Quieting the din inside Amalie Arena for just a moment, Gary Bettman looked over to the Tampa Bay Lightning and reached back into the dark days of the pandemic perhaps one last time. The NHL commissioner beckoned not just captain Steven Stamkos but the entire team over to touch, kiss...
NHLBleacher Report

The Tampa Bay Lightning Are Built to Remain Stanley Cup Contenders

For Tampa Bay Lightning players and fans, Wednesday's Game 5 win against Montreal to clinch their second consecutive Stanley Cup will set off months of celebrations before moving on to the 2021-22 season. General manager Julien BriseBois won't have the luxury of participating in extended festivities. On July 17, all...
NHLNECN

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Roasts Montreal in Epic Press Conference

B's fans will enjoy Kucherov's ruthless shot at Montreal fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens was a worst-case Stanley Cup Final for Boston Bruins fans. Until Nikita Kucherov took the podium Wednesday night, that is. The Lightning forward was, to put it one...
HockeyBleacher Report

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Played with Fractured Rib Injury in Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward Nikita Kucherov played through a fractured rib during the Stanley Cup Final. Kucherov's agent, Dan Milstein, revealed the nature of the injury Thursday to Joe Smith of The Athletic. Milstein also told Smith that Kucherov required multiple injections throughout the series after suffering the injury...
NHLNHL

Lightning's Stanley Cup win caps challenging season for Bettman, NHL

TAMPA -- Gary Bettman stood in a small room on the lower level of Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Normally an extra office space for work crews, it served as a makeshift staging area for the NHL Commissioner ahead of a potential Stanley Cup presentation. Cut off from the stands, it was quiet.
NHLfullpresscoverage.com

Lightning Defenceman Ryan McDonagh Continues To Evolve As A Player

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions once again. Tampa Bay defeated the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning were just too much for the Canadiens to handle. Especially the aggressive play of the Lightning defensive unit. A big standout from that unit was Ryan McDonagh. You could have made the case for McDonagh winning the Conn Smythe Trophy, which went to Andrei Vasilevskiy, for the way he played for the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coming up with the big plays in the big moments.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Kucherov’s fractured rib; Fleury vs. Lehner

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Nikita Kucherov reportedly played the Stanley Cup Final with a fractured rib and needed multiple...
NHLNBC Sports

Stanley Cup Final Notebook: Kucherov airs grievances; Killorn broke fibula

Once the Lightning’s on-ice Stanley Cup celebrations transitioned into the dressing room champagne and alcohol party, it was also time for players and coaches to do their media availabilities. Nikita Kucherov, who led the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 32 points, arrived deep into celebration mode. Entering the media room ready...

