Experts suggest people get vaccinated to avoid new COVID-19 variant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Center for Disease Control, the new delta variant makes up around 20% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. The delta variant has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India, including the United States. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet. The new variant is more contagious and more likely to infect children.